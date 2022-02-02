Wisconsin COVID-19 spread “critically high” in all 72 counties for 4th week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin COVID-19 cases are well below the January’s peak, but we’re not out of the woods. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the spread of the COVID-19 virus is “critically high” in all 72 counties for an unprecedented 4th week in a row.

Unlike the past three weeks, none of the 72 counties saw increases in the number of new cases over the past two weeks. Only 5 counties saw no significant difference from two weeks ago -- Florence, Green Lake, Menominee, Burnett and Price counties. The remaining 67 all saw case numbers shrink.

The state says the caseload over the past two weeks is equivalent to 1.9% of the state’s population testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past two weeks -- a burden of 1,917.4 cases for every 100,000 Wisconsinites. That’s down 43% from two weeks ago.

Wednesday, test results identified almost 5,000 new cases (4,916). The 7-day average is currently 5,162 cases per day, down from 5,562 yesterday. We’re now back to case numbers seen at the beginning of the surge. The positivity rate also continued to fall, with 18.3% of all test results in the last 7 days coming back positive, down a percentage point from yesterday’s 19.3%.

Hospitalizations remain very high. We reported 578 hospital admissions yesterday, the highest one-day total. In the past 24-hour period another 371 people were admitted to hospitals, the second-highest one-day total we could find in the records. More than 1,000 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 care in the past 3 days.

Despite the unusually high number yesterday, hospitals reported a net decrease in the number of patients as discharges and deaths outnumbered the new admissions. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,498 patients, including 312 in intensive care units. That’s the first time since December 5 the state had fewer than 1,500 COVID-19 patients at one time and the fewest COVID-19 patients in ICU since November 14. We’ll get Wednesday’s patient numbers from the WHA later this afternoon.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 170 patients, 34 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 102 patients, 20 in intensive care.

Local health departments reported another 47 COVID-19 deaths to the state since Tuesday’s report. The DHS says 26 of these were in the past 30 days. The 7-day average slipped from 24 to 23 deaths per day. Brown County reported 3 deaths; Manitowoc and Outagamie each reported 2; and Fond du Lac, Menominee and Waushara counties each reported 1.

In the past two years, COVID-19 in Wisconsin resulted in:

1,341,808 cases (23.0% of Wisconsin’s population)

57,241 hospitalizations (4.27% of cases)

11,254 deaths (0.84% of cases)

The latest report shows 3,061 more people completed their vaccine series, getting their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There were 1,736 people who got a vaccine dose for the first time. There’s some overlap in those numbers with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

More than 9 million doses of vaccine (9,035,516) have been administered in Wisconsin since December, 2020. Of those, 1,871,476 were booster shots. By our calculations, Wisconsin is averaging 8,225 doses per day, the fewest since last November.

A total 3,465,610 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series, or 59.4% of the population, out of 3,694,684 Wisconsinites (63.3% of the population) who received at least one dose.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/20.3% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 59.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/55.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 62.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.7% 61.3% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.3% 53.6% Dodge (87,839) 51.8% 49.0% Door (27,668) (NE) 78.1% (+0.1) 73.4% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.1% 51.9% Forest (9,004) 52.1% (+0.1) 48.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.8% 49.3% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 57.0% (+0.1) 53.6% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.1% 50.2% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.5% 50.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.9% 57.0% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 49.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.6% (+0.2) 75.3% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.5% (+0.1) 50.1% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.5% 60.1% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.2% 45.1% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.0% 58.8% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.0% 52.5% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.5% 58.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,374 (62.0%) 279,220 (58.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,379 (59.4%, +0.1) 308,914 (56.2%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,694,684 (63.3%) 3,465,610 (59.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 68,049 cases (+228) (346 deaths) (+3)

Calumet – 11,154 cases (+22) (86 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,771 cases (+53) (80 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 23,469 cases (+132) (256 deaths)

Door – 6,408 cases (+23) (45 deaths)

Florence - 777 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,399 cases (+143) (201 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 2,333 cases (+15) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,621 cases (+26) (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,985 cases (+18) (47 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,191 cases (+21) (66 deaths) (+5)

Kewaunee – 4,459 cases (+8) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,725 cases (+14) (57 deaths)

Manitowoc – 16,660 cases (+56) (141 deaths) (+2)

Marinette - 9,256 cases (+25) (87 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,699 cases (+42) (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,797 cases (+6) (13 deaths) (+1)

Oconto – 9,085 cases (+28) (79 deaths)

Outagamie – 41,029 cases (+121) (296 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,434 cases (+18) (107 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,402 cases (+105) (232 deaths)

Waupaca – 10,957 cases (+47) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,813 cases (+19) (63 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 41,966 (+152) (296 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

