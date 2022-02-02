A WIND-CHILLY WEDNESDAY!

Welp, the mild air is gone... Arctic air has returned to Wisconsin. We’ll be in another stretch of below normal temperatures through the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the teens through Friday, with low temperatures close to zero.

We’re focused on the wind chills for a while. Our “feel-like temperatures” will be close to zero during the day, but then plunging deeper into negative territory tonight. Into Thursday morning, wind chills will vary from -10 to -25, with the coldest wind chills over north-central Wisconsin. That’s where the National Weather Service has issued a WIND CHILL ADVISORY, starting tonight at midnight.

Other than some dim sunshine across northern Wisconsin, we’ll see plenty of clouds today. Any groundhog worth his salt won’t see his shadow with the overcast skies. The clouds are from a massive winter storm passing well south of us. From Colorado to Vermont, a winter storm will bring heaps of snow, with an ice storm farther south across portions of the Ohio Valley.

Our forecast looks rather dry through the next several days. We have a chance of snow showers across northern Wisconsin on Friday, with a few more flakes possible on Sunday. Otherwise, our snowblowers will sit idle in garages for a while, with no major snowfall in sight.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

GROUNDHOG DAY: Plenty of clouds. Some dim sun in the Northwoods. Wind-chilly. HIGH: 17, with chills around zero.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snappy cold. LOW: 1, with late night wind chills of -10 to -25.

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Cold again. Subzero chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies. Chance of snow showers NORTH. Clearing late. HIGH: 16 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, but not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 23 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 32

