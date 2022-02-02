Advertisement

Update: Documents reveal arrest possibly connected to body found near UWGB

Death investigation near UWGB campus.
Death investigation near UWGB campus.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made with a possible connection to the burned body found last fall near UW-Green Bay.

Brown County jail records indicate a 33-year-old male is behind bars, accused of first-degree intentional homicide.

The man’s identity was revealed by prosecutors in the court documents that charged Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia with one count of being party to the crime of mutilating a corpse.

Action 2 News is not yet naming the man, but the documents reveal him as the owner of the van used to move the victim’s body.

The body of 36-year-old Jason Mendez-Ramos was found in late September.

Investigators believe Mendez-Ramos was killed elsewhere and that there was no connection between the crime and the campus.

