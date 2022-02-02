Outten joining Hackett in Denver

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers and Matt LaFleur are losing another offensive assistant coach. The Denver Broncos and new coach Nathaniel Hackett are reportedly hiring Justin Outten to be their offensive coordinator.

Broncos hired former Packers’ TE coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

This move has been in the works since Hackett came up empty on Luke Getsy, who went to Chicago to be the Bears offensive coordinator, and Adam Stenavich, who was promoted to the OC position in Green Bay.

Outten began his NFL coaching career as an offensive intern in Atlanta in 2016, on the same staff as LaFleur. He was an offensive assistant with the Falcons in 2017 and 2018, before joining LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2019. Outten helped develop the undrafted Bobby Tonyan, who tied the franchise record for touchdown receptions by a tight end in 2020 with 11.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.