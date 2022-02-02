Advertisement

Outten joining Hackett in Denver

Report: Packers TEs coach to become OC for Broncos
Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten at Packers 2021 Training Camp
Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten at Packers 2021 Training Camp(WBAY)
By Chris Roth
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers and Matt LaFleur are losing another offensive assistant coach. The Denver Broncos and new coach Nathaniel Hackett are reportedly hiring Justin Outten to be their offensive coordinator.

This move has been in the works since Hackett came up empty on Luke Getsy, who went to Chicago to be the Bears offensive coordinator, and Adam Stenavich, who was promoted to the OC position in Green Bay.

Outten began his NFL coaching career as an offensive intern in Atlanta in 2016, on the same staff as LaFleur. He was an offensive assistant with the Falcons in 2017 and 2018, before joining LaFleur’s staff in Green Bay in 2019. Outten helped develop the undrafted Bobby Tonyan, who tied the franchise record for touchdown receptions by a tight end in 2020 with 11.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Kelm
Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
UPDATE: Convicted Fox River Mall shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 578 hospitalizations, largest one-day increase
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations lowest in 4 weeks

Latest News

This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Report: Maurice Drayton will not be back as special teams coordinator
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waves to spectators after winning the NFC...
Tom Brady vs. the Packers
FILE - Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich is shown before an NFL football game against the...
Packers announce Stenavich as offensive coordinator
Adam Stenavich and Luke Getsy
Report: Stenavich promoted to OC, Getsy headed to Chicago