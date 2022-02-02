Advertisement

NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean

NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA will retire the International Space Station after its third decade in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Orbiting 227 nautical miles above Earth, the ISS has been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries since hosting its first crew in 2000.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Kelm
Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
UPDATE: Convicted Fox River Mall shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 578 hospitalizations, largest one-day increase
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations lowest in 4 weeks

Latest News

This image shows $100 bills.
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that...
Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area
Brian Flores accused the NFL of racial discrimination. (WPLG, GETTY IMAGES, U.S. DISTRICT COURT...
Fired NFL coach Flores sues league, teams for alleged racial bias
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years