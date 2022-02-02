MUCH COOLER FOR YOUR WEDNESDAY

After a nice treat of some milder air yesterday, another arctic blast has dropped our temperatures back down once again. High temperatures will only make it into the middle teens this afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies. There could be some dim sunshine up north, outside of that, it will be hard to come across decent peaks of sun today.

Overnight and into tomorrow morning, brisk North winds will send our wind chill values plummeting to as cold as -10° to -25.° Parts of Central and North Central Wisconsin are under Wind Chill Advisories from midnight tonight, to 9am tomorrow. Frost bite can develop on exposed skin in less than half an hour under these conditions. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you are bundled up.

A massive storm moving through the middle of the country is missing us, but will be very impactful to other states bringing heavy snow, ice, and freezing rain to many. We dodged this storm, but it is still the middle of winter here in Wisconsin so we shall see what the rest of the season holds.

The groundhog saw his shadow, but his accuracy over the years is not impressive. In the short term, temperatures are trending milder after we get through this arctic blast. Our 6-10 day temperature outlook gives us a medium chance to see above average temperatures sticking around. Our average high temperatures will slowly climb over the next few weeks.

Our forecast looks rather dry through the next several days. We have a chance of snow showers across northern Wisconsin on Friday, with a few more flakes possible on Sunday. Otherwise, the pattern remains relatively quiet in the short term.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

GROUNDHOG DAY: Plenty of clouds. Some dim sun in the Northwoods. Wind-chilly. HIGH: 16, with chills around zero.

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Cold and brisk. LOW: 2, with late night wind chills of -10 to -25.

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Cold again. Subzero chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of snow showers, mainly north. HIGH: 16 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy, but not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers at times. HIGH: 26 LOW: 6

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 33

