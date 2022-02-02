Mall shooter sentenced, but impact lingers

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Dezman Ellis, the Fox River Mall shooter, may have been sentenced Tuesday, but the lingering effect of the incident’s trauma remains in the community.

The sentencing may have been the end of the case against Ellis, for victims like, Colt Lemmers, who said, “At first, when it happened, I thought it was a joke. I joked about it, thought it was funny, like whatever I lived through it, something to live through. Now, I don’t have any trust in anybody. I sit at my house and do nothing with my life,” the shooting continues to have an impact.

According to Emily Lewis, executive director of the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response team, “The sentence is concluded, but people in the community have a sentence of trauma that they don’t know the end date.”

The VCR team, made up of mostly volunteers, responded to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. The team worked with the victims on the scene as well as in the days and weeks that followed. Lewis says, “We like to help normalize what this incident is going to do to them, moving forward, and our goal is that they find someone to connect to so they have the resources and coping mechanisms to move through the incident.”

According to Lewis, everyone deals with crisis, like the mall shooting, differently. Some people have gone back to the mall or to work there, others may never step foot back inside, and there are still potentially some who don’t realize the trauma has affected them yet.

“No one is ever past it. It becomes part of the fiber of who they are because they’ve experienced this type of incident. So, it’s really how to learn to live within that experience and to not have it disrupt your day to day life,” adds Lewis.

She says, trauma is sneaky thing that can catch up with anyone at anytime, it’s important to remember if you show any signs of things like sleep disruption, eating issues, you’re triggered by sights or sounds, reaching out for help is nothing to be ashamed about, adding, “There is an abundance of stuff to help them through this experience and we know that there is a path through, you just have to start walking.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.