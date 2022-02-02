Local co-working space for women hosts Small Business Resource Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A co-working space just for women in Downtown Green Bay is offering free events during their first-ever Small Business Resource Week.

Since Monday, The Nest Cowork Plus Club has brought in business experts to help women start, build, and maximize their own business.

“When you come to the Nest again, it’s really about finding someone, connecting with someone, and building a relationship with someone who gets it,” said Lauren Bond, Community Manager and Co-owner at the Nest Cowork + Club.

The event has already been very successful with every seat taken in the space.

The Nest invited 20 local business women to share their experiences this week.

“To basically provide free resources for businesses, entrepreneurs, new people starting out in their journey of entrepreneurism and talking to professionals like things like taxes, accounting, book keeping, insurance, websites, branding, all kinds of things, and social media,” said Bond.

With different workshops all week long, massages, snacks and drinks, the Small Business Resource Week aims to get more women surrounded by like-minded women.

But their services go beyond this week, as Bond says “even if you want to come Thursday and Friday and just use it for co-working, that is free. But after this week, we actually have day passes where you can come try the Nest. It’s $35 a day, and then you basically can come in anytime between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and stay as late as you need.”

The first-of-its-kind female forward space supports and empowers women to move their mission forward by networking and working together.

“As far as the Nest goes, we are one of a kind and the community slash environment that you get to be a part of is very unique to the area,” said Bond.

To find the event details for the rest of this week and upcoming events at the Nest, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.