Advertisement

Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple charges are being recommended after a girl attacked a vehicle with a hatchet outside a Manitowoc school.

On Feb. 1, Manitowoc Police were called to the 1400 block of S 9th St, near Lincoln High School. A girl was breaking a vehicle window with a hatchet.

Police say there had been a verbal fight between several young people. The girl left, went to a home, got a hatchet and attacked the vehicle.

The school was placed on a secure hold as a precaution. Nothing happened inside the school, police say.

Charges are being referred to the Human Services Department.

The girl’s name was not released. She is a juvenile.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Kelm
Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
UPDATE: Convicted Fox River Mall shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 578 hospitalizations, largest one-day increase
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations lowest in 4 weeks

Latest News

Pedro A. Santiago-Marquez, Alexander Burgos-Mojica, Jeisaac Rodriguez-Garcia
Police announce two additional arrests in Green Bay trail body case
February 2 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind chilly
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow
A police car.
Five shot, wounded outside Milwaukee high school