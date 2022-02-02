Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple charges are being recommended after a girl attacked a vehicle with a hatchet outside a Manitowoc school.
On Feb. 1, Manitowoc Police were called to the 1400 block of S 9th St, near Lincoln High School. A girl was breaking a vehicle window with a hatchet.
Police say there had been a verbal fight between several young people. The girl left, went to a home, got a hatchet and attacked the vehicle.
The school was placed on a secure hold as a precaution. Nothing happened inside the school, police say.
Charges are being referred to the Human Services Department.
The girl’s name was not released. She is a juvenile.
