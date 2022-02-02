Girl with hatchet attacked vehicle outside Manitowoc school

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple charges are being recommended after a girl attacked a vehicle with a hatchet outside a Manitowoc school.

On Feb. 1, Manitowoc Police were called to the 1400 block of S 9th St, near Lincoln High School. A girl was breaking a vehicle window with a hatchet.

Police say there had been a verbal fight between several young people. The girl left, went to a home, got a hatchet and attacked the vehicle.

The school was placed on a secure hold as a precaution. Nothing happened inside the school, police say.

Charges are being referred to the Human Services Department.

The girl’s name was not released. She is a juvenile.

