Fremont- Wolf River firefighter dies of COVID-19

FREMONT, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of the Fremont- Wolf River Fire Department has died after a battle with COVID-19.

66 year old Robert Stevens, known as “Bob” passed away last Thursday January 27th.

A visitation was held on Tuesday night.

On the Facebook page of the Fremont- Wolf River Fire Department, a black line is now covering a badge to remember Bob Stevens, a 35 year veteran of the department.

He’s the third firefighter to die from the virus since late December in the Fox Valley.

“My heart goes out to them and I’ve told these families and these departments whatever they need from me, whatever they need from the county, we will be there for them,” said Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

On Saturday a processional was held in Dale, to honor Ray Samson, and before that firefighters in Vandenbroek- Kaukauna paid their respects to Stephen Smith.

Both of them also died after a battle with COVID.

The governor has ordered all flags to fly at half mast on Wednesday.

According to the obituary, Stevens also served in the community as an EMT, and “worked with Poygan Ice Salvage, helping to retrieve vehicles that would go through the ice during the winter.”

Nelson added, “This is something that yes, it effects those departments, yes it effects those communities but it also effects those families. They leave behind spouses, they leave behind children, sometimes young children and we’re going to remember and we’re going to honor these passings.”

No one from the fire department wanted to comment.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday at 11 am inside St. Paul Lutheran Church.

