Five shot, wounded outside Milwaukee high school

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say five people were shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee high school.

Officials say four teen girls and a woman were shot near Rufus King High School about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. WISN-TV reports the five had left a basketball game and were involved in some sort of a fight when they were shot.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Authorities say they are looking for a suspect who is known to them.

Three of the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were taken to the hospital. Two additional victims, ages 15 and 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later went to the hospital on their own.

