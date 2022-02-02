Advertisement

FBI, sheriff’s office, prosecutors want to meet Summit Contracting victims

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and federal prosecutors are notifying customers of Summit Contracting who were victims of fraud or theft about a meeting taking place next week.

The meeting, for victims only, will be attended by representatives of the FBI, sheriff’s office, and U.S. Attorney’s Office. It will give victims a chance to ask questions and learn how the court process will move forward now that four people are charged with federal crimes.

The USAO’s Victim Witness staff is reaching out to a “large volume” of people who reported they may be a victim using an online form created in 2019. If you reported yourself as a victim with the online link since 2019, you are welcome to attend even if you have not heard from the prosecutors’ office.

The meeting is Wednesday, February 9, at 5:30 P.M. at the Brown County Sheriff’s office, 2684 Development Dr., in Bellevue.

As FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES reported yesterday, Chad and Gina Schampers, Nate Smith and Jeffrey O’Brien are indicted by a federal grand jury on 9 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud. Chad Schampers is also indicted on wire fraud and money laundering.

All four made court appearances Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Green Bay.

Sarah Thomsen will have complete reports tonight on Action 2 News.

Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted the owner of a roofing contractor and home remodeling business for wire fraud and money laundering.

