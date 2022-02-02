Advertisement

Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow

Jimmy predicts warm weather around the corner.
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!(WMTV)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is coming!

That’s according to Jimmy the Groundhog.

Jimmy predicted that spring is coming after not seeing his shadow Tuesday morning during the Sun Prairie Groundhog Day festivities. The 74th Sun Prairie annual Groundhog Day Prognostication kicked off just before 7:00 a.m. at the Cannery Square.

The event was held virtually last year.

And, it appears people in Wisconsin are ready for that early spring.

In the very non-scientific poll conducted during the NBC15 News Facebook Live stream of the event, over 90% of the hundreds of people who responded are ready for a little more sunshine and warmer days.

While we can break out the windbreakers and shorts (because Jimmy is never wrong, of course!), Pennsylvania wasn’t so lucky. Punxsutawny Phil did see his shadow. Meaning six more weeks of winter out east.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Kelm
Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
UPDATE: Convicted Fox River Mall shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 578 hospitalizations, largest one-day increase
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy recovering after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

February 2 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind chilly
A police car.
Five shot, wounded outside Milwaukee high school
February 2 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much colder
WATCH: Brown County free Covid-19 testing site opens Friday
WATCH: Brown County free Covid-19 testing site opens Friday