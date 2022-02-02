Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is coming!

That’s according to Jimmy the Groundhog.

Jimmy predicted that spring is coming after not seeing his shadow Tuesday morning during the Sun Prairie Groundhog Day festivities. The 74th Sun Prairie annual Groundhog Day Prognostication kicked off just before 7:00 a.m. at the Cannery Square.

The event was held virtually last year.

Jimmy the groundhog says we are getting an early Spring!!! 🌻🌹🌼 @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/Xm9ulEx6bh — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) February 2, 2022

And, it appears people in Wisconsin are ready for that early spring.

In the very non-scientific poll conducted during the NBC15 News Facebook Live stream of the event, over 90% of the hundreds of people who responded are ready for a little more sunshine and warmer days.

While we can break out the windbreakers and shorts (because Jimmy is never wrong, of course!), Pennsylvania wasn’t so lucky. Punxsutawny Phil did see his shadow. Meaning six more weeks of winter out east.

