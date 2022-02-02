Advertisement

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year’s first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.

Beck and Simon are also nominated for the first time. Eminem, who is playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, earned a nomination in the first year he was eligible.

This year’s class will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony planned for later this year.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, head of the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, in a press release on Wednesday.

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they’re eligible for induction.

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon thanked fans on Twitter for their support over the years. “This distinction is due in large part to the fact that we have an army of fans around the world who have unwaveringly supported us for the past four decades,” he wrote.

The other nominees are Kate Bush, DEVO, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5 and the New York Dolls.

__

This story corrects that Beck and Carly Simon are first-time nominees, not that they are in their first year of eligibility.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Kelm
Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case
FIRST ALERT INVESTIGATES FOLLOW-UP: Four indicted by federal grand jury for Summit Contracting fraud
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
UPDATE: Convicted Fox River Mall shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 578 hospitalizations, largest one-day increase
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy recovering after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Doyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis
February 2 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind chilly
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
Two people and a dog were rescued from a burning building in Chicago.
WATCH: 2 people and a dog rescued from burning building in Chicago
Jimmy the Groundhog predicts and early spring!
Early spring’s coming! Jimmy the Groundhog didn’t see his shadow