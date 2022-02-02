Advertisement

COLD THURSDAY... BUT MILDER FOR THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Overnight and into Thursday morning, brisk North winds will send our wind chill values plummeting to as cold as -10 to -25. Parts of Central and North Central Wisconsin are under Wind Chill Advisories from midnight to 9am Thursday. Frost bite can develop on exposed skin in less than half an hour under these conditions. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you are bundled up.

The groundhog did see his shadow, but his accuracy over the years is not impressive. In the short term, temperatures are trending milder after we get through this arctic blast. We’ll spend the next few nights down around zero for a low, but our afternoons will get progressively warmer. We’ll be in the lower half of the teens Thursday with middle teens Friday and 20s this weekend.

We have a chance for light snow showers Friday... mainly across northern Wisconsin. There’s probably not much more than a dusting there. Then on Sunday, spotty light snow is again possible. Otherwise, the pattern remains relatively quiet in the short term with no major storms on the horizon.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variably cloudy. Cold and brisk. LOW: 2 (wind chills -10 to -25)

THURSDAY: Turning sunny. Cold again. Subzero chills. HIGH: 13 LOW: -2

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of snow showers, mainly north. HIGH: 16 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy, but not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 6

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A little colder. HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Milder with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Breezy but mild with mostly cloudy skies. Light snow showers? HIGH: 35

