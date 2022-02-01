Advertisement

Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a man was checking if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road when he discovered the body on Friday around 5 p.m. near Gonzales, southeast of Baton Rouge.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators said they believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by someone she was with.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations lowest in 4 weeks
Police lights
Driver at-large after stealing 3 cars during pursuit in Winnebago County
An off-duty Two Rivers Police officer was arrested Saturday for suspicion of OWI.
Off-duty Two Rivers officer arrested on suspicion of OWI
A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

Latest News

FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Deputy Channing Pompa
Outagamie County deputy recovering after battle with COVID-19
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats