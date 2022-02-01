TURNING COLDER AGAIN TONIGHT

Hopefully you enjoyed today’s record setting temperatures, because we’re turning colder once again tonight. Although highs were in the 40s, temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens by Wednesday morning. Winds will let up some tonight, but it will still be brisk. Expect wind chills below zero early Wednesday.

Skies will stay relatively cloudy throughout the day, and highs are going to stay in the middle teens. This bout of cold air will stick around until the weekend. Lows dip to within a few degrees on either side of zero Wednesday night with wind chills as cold as -20 in spots. Thursday is likely the coldest day of this spell with highs limited to the lower teens. Some light lake effect snow may affect the Lakeshore areas Thursday into Thursday night, but we’ll stay dry otherwise.

Our next better chance for snow moves into the area on Friday. As a weak system passes overhead, spotty snow showers could develop for the afternoon/evening. Any accumulation looks minimal... probably a dusting to 1″ for those that see snow. Some additional light snow may fall on Sunday, but no major weather systems are expected in the next week. Temperatures get into the 20s for highs over the weekend... we could be back into the 30s for a few days next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and brisk. Chills fall below zero. LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds. Much colder and a bit blustery. HIGH: 16 LOW: 1 (chills -5 to -20)

THURSDAY: Chilly with decreasing clouds. Light Lakeside snow? HIGH: 13 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty snow showers arrive late. HIGH: 18 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy, but a little milder. HIGH: 24 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with light snow at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Milder with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 33

