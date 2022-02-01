Advertisement

Sheriff’s office releases photos from Manitowoc County restaurant burglary

Photos from burglary at Rupp's on Washington in Cleveland, Wis., early in the morning on January 31, 2022(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office hopes you recognize a suspect burglar’s clothing or his truck.

Rupp’s on Washington, 1102 W. Washington Ave., in Cleveland was burglarized overnight Monday. The person forced their way in and left with cash.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Perhaps more noticeable are their red, black and white athletic shoes. Then the burglar drov away in a newer, dark-colored quad cab pickup truck with a short box. Deputies think it’s a Chevy Silverado.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest. If you can help the investigation, call Detective Bessler at the sheriff’s office, (920) 683-4218. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or using the P3 app for iPhone or Android smart phones.

