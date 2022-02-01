Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon Police say a teacher who took his life during a child pornography investigation would have faced “significant criminal charges.”

The department has released its final investigative report into the Rick Kelm case.

In early November, investigators received information from search warrants conducted on social media accounts and cloud storage accounts belonging to Kelm. Those searches uncovered about 400 images of child pornography.

“Additional identifying information was also located identifying Richard Kelm as the account holder of these accounts,” police say.

“Based on the content, as well as the number of images located during this investigation, involving accounts associated to Richard Kelm, significant criminal charges would have been requested in this case had it proceeded.”

Police Chief William B. Wallner says there is no indication or evidence that anyone else was involved in downloading the sexually explicit child images. They found no involvement of any other current or former Ripon Area School District staff or students. No criminal charges will be filed against anyone else.

Kelm died by suicide in October.

Kelm was a social studies teacher and served as a coach in the school district for years.

Ripon Police were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and data storage company Dropbox. The report given to police contained several images that showed nude girls in sexualized poses. Multiple devices were seized from Kelm’s home.

An affidavit of facts supporting the issuance of the search stated a Ripon Police investigator received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip was generated from a submission by Dropbox’s legal team. Dropbox is a company that offers cloud storage for data and personal files. Investigators say one IP address in the CyberTip returned to Ripon and the Internet Service Provider returned to the Ripon Area School District. Another IP address returned to Ripon and the ISP returned to a telecommunications company. An investigator with the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a subpoena to the telecommunications company to get the subscriber information, which led them to the school staffer’s home in Ripon, according to documents.

The CyberTip report given to police contained several images that showed nude pubescent and prepubescent girls in sexualized poses, according to the affidavit supporting the search.

A summary of the investigation states investigators believe child pornography images were flagged on Dropbox on June 5 and July 30.

On Oct. 21, the search warrants were executed at Kelm’s home. Investigators seized electronic devices, hard drives and disks. The results of the forensic searches came back in November. The police department released their final report on Jan. 25, 2022. It was obtained by Action 2 News Tuesday.

