Plan proceeds to offer college classes at Wisconsin prisons

Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress...
Interim University of Wisconsin president Tommy Thompson(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - An effort to expand higher education offerings for state prison inmates is taking shape under interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson, who oversaw the largest expansion of prisons in state history during his 14 years as governor.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. late last year awarded the University of Wisconsin System and the Department of Corrections a $5.7 million grant to expand college pathways for inmates. 

Thompson discussed the plan during a meeting Monday with members of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that he again expressed regret for overseeing the growth in prisons when he served as governor from 1987 until 2001.

