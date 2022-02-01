Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations lowest in 4 weeks
Police lights
Driver at-large after stealing 3 cars during pursuit in Winnebago County
Rick Kelm
Ripon Police: Teacher would have faced significant charges in child porn case
An off-duty Two Rivers Police officer was arrested Saturday for suspicion of OWI.
Off-duty Two Rivers officer arrested on suspicion of OWI
Dezman Ellis sentencing hearing. Feb. 1, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing underway for convicted Fox River Mall shooter

Latest News

Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., arrives for the vote to temporarily fund the government, at the...
Sen. Luján suffers stroke, expected to make ‘full recovery’
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Photos from burglary at Rupp's on Washington in Cleveland, Wis., early in the morning on...
Sheriff’s office releases photos from Manitowoc County restaurant burglary