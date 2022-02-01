Advertisement

Phoenix Women’s Hoops return to Kress Center for first time since Dec. 20th

UWGB Women's Basketball
UWGB Women's Basketball(WBAY-TV)
By Adriana Torres
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -For the first time since December 20th, the Phoenix Women’s basketball team will play a home game at the Kress Center.

In December and January combined, there was only one home game for UWGB. That’s thanks to the many matchups canceled due to Covid-19.

But now they’re back to host Youngstown State on Thursday.

“I miss the Kress atmosphere. I’m glad we’re gonna finally be back. I don’t know if I really remember the last game we had, I know we won,” Horizon League Player of the Week Hailey Oskey said. “It was hard but I’m just glad we’re hopefully, finally gonna have a home game here coming up. I think that’ll help us keep the momentum going.”

“It is what it is at this point. Hopefully we get some home games coming up here and get a nice crowd out and play well for them,” Phoenix Head Coach Kevin Borseth said.

Green Bay is on a three-game winning streak with a 10-5 record, but it’ll be a challenge Thursday. Youngstown State is in first place in the Horizon League.

“They’re at the top of the league, they’re playing extremely well,” Borseth said. “At the end of the day, all of our opportunity to get to the NCAA tournament is the team that’s gonna win the conference tournament. That’s what I can see based on what’s happening. Our goal right now is to get better toward the end of the year and improve. I’m hoping we are.”

Thursday’s matchup will start a five day stretch with three home game in that time.

