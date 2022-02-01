A MILD START TO FEBRUARY... BUT IT WON’T LAST!

Believe it or not, January is over and now it’s February... And right on cue, our temperatures are climbing above the freezing mark. The first day of the new month will be mild with many high temperatures reaching the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. These highs will be during the midday, with temperatures falling during the afternoon. That’s because of an arctic cold front pushing into northeast Wisconsin. We’ll fall back into the 20s shortly after sunset, with temperatures still tumbling tonight.

As this arctic front moves through Wisconsin, we’ll see plenty of clouds... But there isn’t much moisture in our atmosphere right now. Other than a few flurries this morning, any significant snow showers will stay NORTH of us today.

Meanwhile, a whopper of a winter storm is developing in the southwestern United States... But this weathermaker will pass by well SOUTH of us through tomorrow. While areas from St. Louis to Detroit may see a foot of snow, we’ll stay dry despite plenty of clouds floating overhead. Snow lovers across the area will likely be disappointed.

While we’ll continue to miss out on the snow, we won’t have any shortage of cold air. Highs will be in the teens from tomorrow through Friday. Low temperatures will be around, or just above zero. At times, wind chills will be on the nasty side. Our “feel-like temperatures” will be -5° to -20° early Thursday morning.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Broken clouds and patchy sun. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 40, but falling through the 30s this afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Wind-chilly. Subzero chills late. LOW: 10

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Plenty of clouds. Much colder and a bit blustery. HIGH: 16 LOW: 3

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -5 to -20. Chilly with decreasing clouds. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 19 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy, but not as cold. HIGH: 23 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 22

