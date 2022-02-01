Advertisement

A major investment in Brown County Library branch locations

The East Branch in Green Bay will soon become much larger and offer more resources.
The East Branch in Green Bay will soon become much larger and offer more resources.(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Over the next five years, the majority of Brown County’s nine library branch locations will have a whole new look.

The capital improvement plans includes renovations, expansions and new buildings.

“It is an exciting time for the library,” says Sarah Sugden, Brown County Library Executive Director.

Sugden says it’s the largest investment the library system has seen in decades.

“We were allocated $20 million from Brown County’s Board of Supervisors through the sales tax revenue to update and renovate library facilities,” explains Sugden.

Along with upgrades to the Central Library in downtown Green Bay, the Denmark Branch is moving from the high school into an empty building that used to be a bank.

Another investment will be a major expansion at the East Branch in Green Bay, with an opening date planned for Fall 2023.

An expansion is also planned for the Pulaski Branch, and a new branch will be built in Ashwaubenon.

Sugden says naming rights will help raise an additional $8 million to ensure all the projects are completed in the coming years.

“It takes time to build buildings, takes time to just garner the community impact and perspectives that we want to gather to make sure we’re building the right kinds of libraries responsive to what people’s dreams are and their needs,” says Sugden.

And according to Sugden, that will include new and expanded services, programs and resources for the county’s growing population.

“Have that kind of impact where we’re able to help people thrive, people of all ages, from babies to grandmas, we want them all to find the resources that they need and the connections they need to be healthy and to be prosperous and really be part of our communities, so we couldn’t be more excited,” says Sugden.

