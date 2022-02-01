JOB OPENING: WBAY Technical Media Producer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is accepting applications for a full-time Technical Media Producer.

Responsibilities will include directing daily Newscasts, Live Teases, Promotions, in-studio generated production, Master Control operations and remote telecasts. Other duties will include studio operations, teleprompter, Floor Directing, and operating Ross Overdrive to produce live newscasts and pre-production content along with basic news graphics production.

Candidate must be proficient in the performance of all live control room operations and meet all requirements for fast paced newscast production techniques. Successful candidate should be dependable, well organized, be able to multi-task, have excellent interpersonal and communications skills, and be able to work calmly under pressure and meet deadlines. Minimum 1 year of television production experience preferred. Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience preferred.

About WBAY:

WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past five years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. WBAY.com is the number one news and information website in all of Northeastern Wisconsin.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

