Goats, ducks die in Town of Fond du Lac shed fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Goats and ducks died in a shed fire in Fond du lac County Tuesday.

At about 2:23 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a fire on County Highway V in the Town of Fond du Lac. A passerby noticed smoke and flames.

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene to find the shed engulfed. The Town of Fond du Lac Fire Department was able to contain the fire and keep it from spreading to other buildings.

Two goats and six ducks died.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

“It is suspected that a probable cause is electrical as there were heated water dishes and a heat-lamp inside the building,” said Sgt. Paul Metzger, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

