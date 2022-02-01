Freedom girls basketball undefeated at 18-0

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - 18-0. That’s the record of the undefeated Freedom girls basketball team this season.

They sit on top of the North Eastern Conference, widening that gap with a win over second place Wrightstown on Thursday.

The Irish are No. 2 in the state in D3 in Wissports.net’s rankings.

“We’ve always had the philosophy that we take one game at a time and don’t pay attention to what our record is or our rankings,” Freedom Head Coach Mike Vander Loop said. “We’re certainly in a position to ramp it up a bit and look toward the postseason.”

“Obviously we want to win out the rest of the season but we have to stay together, stay composed, not too high, not too low as a team,” Irish senior Megan Alexander said.

“In the end we would love to win a title, but we just need to take it game by game. We never overlook any teams we play,” Freedom senior Sadie Jarmolowicz said.

In nine of their games, they held their opponents to under 26 points.

“We always talk about the fact that defense travels from gym to gym and that’s a nice advantage. We put a lot into that,” Vander Loop said. “It’s a mentality and the girls buy into that mentality.”

Last season the Irish only had two losses. The first one came early in the season, but the second ended their season. They lost to Notre Dame in the sectional final.

“It was a different year because we got moved up to Division 2 and that obviously was hard on us,” Alexander said. “We have an end goal to get to State but we just have to take it one game at a time and keep playing with each other.”

“The kids are certainly hungry to get back at it and see what we can do with it this year,” Vander Loop said.

The Irish have six games left in the regular season before the playoffs.

