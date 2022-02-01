Advertisement

Food delivery workers, rideshare drivers demand more rights

A rideshare driver
By Bobby Caina Calvan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Having won rights to use restaurant restrooms and better transparency about tips, food delivery workers and other app workers in New York City are pressing for more protections - including better wages, health care and the right to unionize.

To amplify those demands, groups representing about 100,000 rideshare drivers and food delivery workers announced the formation of a new coalition called Justice for App Workers.

The vast majority of app workers are immigrants.

While most of the coalition’s members are based in New York City, it also represents members in parts of neighboring regions.

The coalition hopes its advocacy will ripple into movements across the country.

