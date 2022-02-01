Exclusive: “At least I can still hug him,” Mom of bystander shot at Fox River Mall reflects a year later

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In an Action 2 News exclusive, Krystal Johnson says Monday is a day marked with heavy emotions because she was close to the possibility of losing her son.

“There was an officer from Fond du Lac that was off duty that was there. And he was the one that found my son outside and took care of him and went to the hospital with him and made sure he was okay. To him especially, thank you,” Johnson said.

Sitting down with Action 2 News at Erb Park, she reflected on the shooting that happened at the Fox River Mall on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Her son Colt Lemmers, 21, was shot while standing in the food court and suffered a gunshot wound to his hip.

Eighteen-year-old Dezman Ellis of Oshkosh was convicted last year for the mall shooting, which killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto.

Johnson says she can’t imagine what Frausto’s mom is going through.

“We’re forever scarred with him and he’s forever going to have it in his brain,” Johnson said. “At least I can still hug him. She can’t hug her son anymore, so that hurts.”

Action 2 News first spoke to Johnson last year as she was raising money for the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, a non-profit made up of volunteers who assist first responders while on scene. She ended up raising $6,000 for the group.

Johnson wrote a poem Monday morning to help her cope with the incident. She says the shooting has left invisible and visible scars on her son, yet she’s grateful he’s alive.

Here’s a full copy of her poem:

One year ago today, our lives were changed forever. It’s been a long time since I’ve written any poetry, but today my emotions are everywhere and they will be tomorrow as well.

Though I was not there

January thirty first

two thousand twenty-one

Hanging out with his friends

Was my one and only son.

While we play games at home

Completely unaware

We heard about an active shooter

And it started a nightmare

This feeling came across me

To check on my only child

I messaged and called and reached out to his friends

While my brain was going wild

The longer I got no answer

The more the fear grew inside

When we heard there were two victims

We sat up wide-eyed

After some time passed

I received a message that could be bruiting

“I don’t know if Colt told you,

but he’s been shot in the shooting”

My heart sank to the floor

And I stopped what I was doing

Thoughts running in my head

The nightmare was brewing

We knew that two were wounded

One critical, one just hurt

At that time, he could be either

So, we were on high alert

Not knowing what to do

I called the police

I asked if they knew anything but

There’s nothing they could release

A few minutes later

A call from an unknown number

A friendly voice said we have your son here

And my tears I could not encumber

She said that he’s okay

He could come home that same night

The tears rolled down my cheeks

There finally was some light

To this day I feel anxious

Anytime we go to the mall

Though I was not there that day

It’s the day I got that call

Though I was not there that day

My heart was open wide

Walking around with his friends

Not knowing what ahead lied

We will forever be scarred

By what happened on that day

While one heart lives with PTSD

The other faded away

I’m grateful that my heart

Continues to walk on

But another mother’s heart

Sadly, is now gone.

Though we were not there that day

We were affected in many ways

We hurt inside more than you’ll ever know

Forever, for all days

#CourageforColt – Love, Mom

