Exclusive: “At least I can still hug him,” Mom of bystander shot at Fox River Mall reflects a year later
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In an Action 2 News exclusive, Krystal Johnson says Monday is a day marked with heavy emotions because she was close to the possibility of losing her son.
“There was an officer from Fond du Lac that was off duty that was there. And he was the one that found my son outside and took care of him and went to the hospital with him and made sure he was okay. To him especially, thank you,” Johnson said.
Sitting down with Action 2 News at Erb Park, she reflected on the shooting that happened at the Fox River Mall on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Her son Colt Lemmers, 21, was shot while standing in the food court and suffered a gunshot wound to his hip.
Eighteen-year-old Dezman Ellis of Oshkosh was convicted last year for the mall shooting, which killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto.
Johnson says she can’t imagine what Frausto’s mom is going through.
“We’re forever scarred with him and he’s forever going to have it in his brain,” Johnson said. “At least I can still hug him. She can’t hug her son anymore, so that hurts.”
Action 2 News first spoke to Johnson last year as she was raising money for the Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, a non-profit made up of volunteers who assist first responders while on scene. She ended up raising $6,000 for the group.
RELATED: Mother of 20 year old shot and injured in Fox River Mall shooting says she’s grateful he’s fully recovered
Johnson wrote a poem Monday morning to help her cope with the incident. She says the shooting has left invisible and visible scars on her son, yet she’s grateful he’s alive.
Here’s a full copy of her poem:
One year ago today, our lives were changed forever. It’s been a long time since I’ve written any poetry, but today my emotions are everywhere and they will be tomorrow as well.
Though I was not there
January thirty first
two thousand twenty-one
Hanging out with his friends
Was my one and only son.
While we play games at home
Completely unaware
We heard about an active shooter
And it started a nightmare
This feeling came across me
To check on my only child
I messaged and called and reached out to his friends
While my brain was going wild
The longer I got no answer
The more the fear grew inside
When we heard there were two victims
We sat up wide-eyed
After some time passed
I received a message that could be bruiting
“I don’t know if Colt told you,
but he’s been shot in the shooting”
My heart sank to the floor
And I stopped what I was doing
Thoughts running in my head
The nightmare was brewing
We knew that two were wounded
One critical, one just hurt
At that time, he could be either
So, we were on high alert
Not knowing what to do
I called the police
I asked if they knew anything but
There’s nothing they could release
A few minutes later
A call from an unknown number
A friendly voice said we have your son here
And my tears I could not encumber
She said that he’s okay
He could come home that same night
The tears rolled down my cheeks
There finally was some light
To this day I feel anxious
Anytime we go to the mall
Though I was not there that day
It’s the day I got that call
Though I was not there that day
My heart was open wide
Walking around with his friends
Not knowing what ahead lied
We will forever be scarred
By what happened on that day
While one heart lives with PTSD
The other faded away
I’m grateful that my heart
Continues to walk on
But another mother’s heart
Sadly, is now gone.
Though we were not there that day
We were affected in many ways
We hurt inside more than you’ll ever know
Forever, for all days
#CourageforColt – Love, Mom
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.