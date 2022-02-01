COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 578 hospitalizations, largest one-day increase

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The World Health Organization says in the 10 weeks since the omicron variant was identified, 90 million COVID-19 cases were confirmed worldwide -- more than all of 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Now as the surge abates, the WHO emergencies chief is worried people and governments will let their guard down in an effort to return to normal, setting back efforts to control the virus’s spread.

In the past 70 days, Wisconsin had 477,146 cases; 11,279 hospitalizations; and 2,263 deaths. Wisconsin saw an increase in cases in early December. Case numbers spiked around Christmas and peaked at almost 19,000 cases per day on January 19.

Case numbers continued their downward trend Tuesday but health agencies are still catching up on death reports and hospitalizations soared.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says tests confirmed 3,300 new cases in the past 24-hour period. The 7-day average is 5,562 cases per day, down from 5,962 cases. The 7-day average is now at its lowest since December 29. The DHS says fewer than 1 in 5 tests in the past week came back positive; 19.3% is the lowest positivity rate since December 28.

Seventy-three COVID-19 deaths were reported to the DHS since Monday’s report. The state says 39 of these were in the past 30 days. Still, the 7-day average tumbled from 31 to 24 deaths per day. Nine counties in WBAY’s viewing area submitted a total 15 deaths to the DHS: Brown (3), Calumet, Dodge (3), Door, Fond du Lac (2), Langlade, Manitowoc, Oconto and Sheboygan. Fond du Lac County now has 200 COVID-19 deaths. Wisconsin’s death toll is 11,207. The death rate is 0.84% of all cases since the pandemic started two years ago, the first time the death rate didn’t fall or stay the same since December 19.

DHS numbers show 578 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, by far the largest one-day increase in our records going back to April 2020. The hospitalization rate jumped from 4.22% to 4.25%, and we calculate the rolling 7-day average is 183 patients per day, up from 129 a day earlier.

At last report, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) found 1,579 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, with 318 in ICU. There were 192 COVID-19 patients, 38 in ICU, in the Northeast health care region. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 116 patients, 23 in ICU. The WHA report later today will show the net change after taking discharges and deaths into account.

Vaccinations are little changed from a day ago. The DHS reports 59.4% of the population has completed its vaccine series after vaccinators added 2,341 people getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines since Monday’s report. That’s out of 63.3% of the population that’s had at least one dose.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 25.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/20.1% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

12 to 17: 59.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 58.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/52.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/57.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 68.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/82.1% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.7% (+0.1) 61.3% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.3% 53.6% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.8% 49.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 78.0% 73.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 55.1% 51.9% Forest (9,004) 52.0% 48.9% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.8% 49.2% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.9% 53.6% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.1% 50.1% Langlade (19,189) 53.5% 50.9% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.9% 56.9% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.7% 49.9% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.4% 75.1% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.4% 50.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.5% (+0.1) 60.1% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.2% (+0.1) 45.0% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 62.0% 58.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 55.0% 52.4% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.6% 43.2% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.5% 57.9% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 294,228 (62.0%) 279,003 (58.8%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 326,250 (59.3%) 308,656 (56.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,692,948 (63.3%) 3,462,549 (59.4%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 67,821 cases (+177) (343 deaths) (+4)

Calumet – 11,132 cases (+21) (86 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,718 cases (79 deaths)

Dodge – 23,357 cases (+77) (256 deaths) (+3)

Door – 6,385 cases (+27) (45 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 772 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 28,256 cases (+54) (200 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 2,318 cases (+14) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,595 cases (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,967 cases (+42) (47 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,170 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,451 cases (+11) (38 deaths)

Langlade - 4,711 cases (+11) (57 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 16,604 cases (+15) (139 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 9,231 cases (+34) (87 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,657 cases (59 deaths)

Menominee – 1,791 cases (+23) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 9,057 cases (+18) (79 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 40,908 cases (+89) (294 deaths)

Shawano – 9,416 cases (+28) (107 deaths)

Sheboygan – 28,297 cases (+37) (232 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 10,910 cases (+45) (182 deaths)

Waushara – 4,794 cases (+24) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 41,814 (+165) (296 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

