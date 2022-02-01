COLD AIR BLOWS BACK IN TONIGHT

We’ve had a mild start to February with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This is just a one day warm up... we’re back into the freezer by late tonight.

Official highs today will be in the 30s and 40s with some new record highs. Look for falling temperatures as we head into the early evening with chilly lows in the single digits and teens by sunrise. Wind chills tonight will fall back into the single digits and teens below zero.

Chilly air hangs around for the rest of the work week. Plan on highs in the teens with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Nasty wind chills hang around as well.

Some light lake effect snow may affect the lakeshore areas Thursday into Thursday night while a weak clipper system may produce a little coating for more of the area on Friday. Some additional light snow may fall Sunday and Monday. No major weather system will affect our area over the next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 10-25 G30+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 43, but falling into the 20s by early evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Subzero chills late. LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds. Much colder and a bit blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 1

THURSDAY: Early wind chills of -5 to -20. Chilly with decreasing clouds. Light snow along the lakeshore? HIGH: 13 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 19 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Milder. HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

MONDAY: Some light snow is possible. HIGH: 22

