Brown County South Landfill officially opens to Tri-County area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County South Landfill officially opened its doors to the public on January 31, accepting residential waste from Brown and Winnebago counties.

The site has been years in the making. It took two years to construct the landfill.

“People generate waste, we have to have a place to put it,” Chad Doverspike, the assistant director for the Brown County Resource Recovery said.

In the short time, it’s been open, the dumping ground has already taken in 15,000 tons of waste.

The first month will focus on creating a”4-foot fluff layer” to act as a protective barrier for the synthetic liner in the cell. The county says that liner is a key part of the leachate collection system. The leachate will be collected in a tank and taken to NEW Water for treatment.

Once the fluff layer is complete, the landfill will accept more materials.

The Brown County location is in the Town of Holland, near the division road along with the Town of Wrightstown.

The new landfill opens as the Outagamie County landfill nears capacity. Outagamie County is working to build a new landfill in the coming years.

“Outagamie county landfill is going to last until approximately 2025, it will be closed after that point we will have this landfill as an option for commercial and industrial users to safely and economically dispose of their waste,” Doverspike said.

23-acre landfills like this one usually last about 10 years in the area. Doverspike said if needed, the Brown County location could expand as well.

