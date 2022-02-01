Advertisement

American Heart Month: Keeping your heart healthy

American Heart Association urging people to tackle heart disease during pandemic.
By Casey Torres
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is urging people to tackle heart disease even during the pandemic.

“During the past couple of years, we’ve seen an increase in death and disability in the United States related to COVID-19,but heart disease remains an important, and in fact, the most important cause of death in the United States,” said Dr. Mitchell Elkind, the Immediate Past President of the American Heart Association

Dr. Elkind explained there are several types of heart disease but most types can lead to heart failure

“As we emerge from the pandemic, which hopefully will occur soon, we’re concerned that we’ll see even more Cardiovascular Disease occurring,” said Dr. Elkind.

He said many people couldn’t visit their doctors or ran out of medications during the pandemic. Now that it’s American Heart Month, Dr. Elkind said people need to take a closer look at their hearts, especially the older population, women and racial and ethnic minority groups.

He suggests for people to learn about “Life’s Simple 7″. It means people need to manage blood pressure, control cholesterol and reduce blood sugar. There are three behaviors people could also work on, such as: exercising, maintaining a healthy weight and diet. Last but not least, people should not smoke.

Those are risk factors, not only connected to heart disease, but also with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Those 3 numbers, 3 behaviors and not smoking--people can protect their heart, but also their brain,” said Dr. Elkind.

