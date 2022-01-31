Advertisement

Wisconsin governor highlights infrastructure during annual DC meeting

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Governors from across the country were back in Washington D.C. for the National Governors Association’s 114th annual Winter Meeting.

The group of governors touched on topics ranging from disaster response and economic recovery to education.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.) said he is homing in on roads, bridges, and broadband.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted last November, is expected to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the state.

“It’s going to change the way Wisconsin looks, and all across the country, fixing the infrastructure and building it out in a way that is sustainable and reliable,” said Evers.

Wisconsin can compete for more funding, available through grants, for projects such as bridge investment and electric vehicle charging.

In Washington, the governors shared ideas and heard from administration officials on how to compete for, and best utilize the additional dollars.

“We need to talk about the important pieces we need to accomplish in order to meet the goals of the bill,” said Evers.

President Joe Biden is set to host the governors at the White House Monday for further discussions.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Report: male struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit Wedenesday against the Center for...
“This place does not care about safety,” Center for COVID Control employee claims
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old firefighter
Community members honor fallen 55-year-old Dale Fire and Rescue firefighter

Latest News

Beloit police say the man was taken to a local hospital Saturday night where he died.
WATCH: Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
WATCH: Senior living caregiver digital platform MapHabit helps Wisconsin families
WATCH: Senior living caregiver digital platform MapHabit helps Wisconsin families
WATCH: Hundreds participate in Great Midwest Trivia Contest for 57th year
WATCH: Hundreds participate in Great Midwest Trivia Contest for 57th year
Hundreds participate in trivia tradition
Hundreds participate in Great Midwest Trivia Contest for 57th year