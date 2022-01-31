Advertisement

Upstate DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Michael Hill
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - An upstate New York district attorney says he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers across the chest of her shirt at a public event.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes on Monday become the fourth prosecutor publicly declining to pursue a criminal case over sexual misconduct allegations against the former governor.

Oakes said in a prepared statement that there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegation of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin says that photographs from the event show Cuomo did not act improperly.

