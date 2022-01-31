Advertisement

SUV runs stop sign, forces school bus to crash into home

School bus
School bus(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a school bus crashed into a home after it was struck by an SUV that ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

Police say no injuries were reported in the crash, which happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday.

WISN-TV reported that there were eight students on the bus when the collision forced the bus to smash into an electrical wheelchair lift outside the home.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene after the crash and remained at large Monday afternoon.

