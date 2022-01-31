Advertisement

Senator Jacque looking for support to combat thefts statewide

Right now stealing $25,000 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit $1,000.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Retail Association says thefts are rising in the state although a new proposal may work to curb the trend.

Lawmakers hope stiffer penalties for stealing can deter more people from trying it.

De Pere Senator Andre Jacque is looking to reduce Wisconsin’s threshold for a class-I felony theft charge.

Right now stealing $25,000 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit one thousand dollars.

Wisconsin’s current $25,000 threshold is one of the nation’s highest.

In Minnesota and Michigan similar legislation has been passed to lower the felony theft threshold to $1,000. It’s even lower in Illinois and Indiana.

Senator Jacque who wrote the bill said it’s time Wisconsin made a similar change.

“$2,500 is pretty substantial currently. And this is going to, I think, make it easier to be able to crack down on those crimes that are leading to either violent confrontations, as well as more serious crimes down the road,” Senator Jacque said.

If it passes, any stolen property valued at more than $1,000 would warrant a felony charge.

Those at fault could be fined up to $10,000 and spend up to three years and six months in prison.

