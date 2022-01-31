Advertisement

Rawhide receives ‘Qualified Residential Treatment Program’ certification

Rawhide received the state's Qualified Residential Treatment Program certificate
By Casey Torres
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Rawhide Youth Service received the Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP) certification through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

Rawhide is one of five organizations in the state to receive the QRTP status, which is issued for four years.

“I think it sets a standard for how important it is for us to be at the forefront of providing services and services that the federal government, the state government and the county governments deem important to place,” said Greg Hooson, the Director of Residential Treatment at Rawhide.

The non profit met all the requirements to become certified, such as: being nationally accredited, offer 24/7 nursing services, include families in treatment plans, use an evidence-based treatment model and offer a discharge planning program.

The certification means troubled teens are being offered the most up-to-date treatment available.

“They (at-risk youth) can leave Rawhide with the skills and understanding about themselves--about what they need to do to be successful without returning to a facility,” said Hooson.

After the four-year certification is over, Rawhide will need to be reviewed in order to renew its CRTP status.

The New London non-profit is now distinguished as a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP).

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

