Advertisement

Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show

Rachel Maddow (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)
Rachel Maddow (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)(KGNS)
By David Bauder
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Rachel Maddow is expected to tell her viewers Monday that she’s taking a hiatus of several weeks from her weeknight MSNBC show.

A person with knowledge of the plans but not authorized to speak publicly tells The Associated Press Maddow plans to work on a new podcast for NBC Universal, although she is expected to appear on the network for big news events, like President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Maddow is MSNBC’s most popular personality, and the hiatus could be a glimpse into the network’s future.

It has been widely reported that a new contract will give her the flexibility to step back from regularly appearing on television.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Latest News

The New London non-profit is now distinguished as a Qualified Residential Treatment Program...
WATCH: Rawhide says new certification is a "big deal"
Health experts recognized it has been a challenging two years filled with loss and struggle but...
Doctors reflect on how far we’ve come since first Wisconsin COVID case two years ago
Wisconsin's first COVID-19 case was diagnosed on Jan. 30, 2020.
WATCH: Health experts reflect on 2 years of COVID
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
School bus
SUV runs stop sign, forces school bus to crash into home