Rachel Maddow taking hiatus of several weeks from MSNBC show

NEW YORK (AP) - Rachel Maddow is expected to tell her viewers Monday that she’s taking a hiatus of several weeks from her weeknight MSNBC show.

A person with knowledge of the plans but not authorized to speak publicly tells The Associated Press Maddow plans to work on a new podcast for NBC Universal, although she is expected to appear on the network for big news events, like President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Maddow is MSNBC’s most popular personality, and the hiatus could be a glimpse into the network’s future.

It has been widely reported that a new contract will give her the flexibility to step back from regularly appearing on television.

