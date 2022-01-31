Pulaski’s Irwin realizing dream, set to compete in Winter Olympics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2022 Winter Olympics are set to start on Friday. And in Beijing? Pulaski High School grad Deedra Irwin is ready to realize a lifelong goal.

“Dreams can come true!” Irwin told us from Italy during some last-minute training before heading to the Olympics. “Like this is crazy, I am going to the Olympics!”

Irwin grew up running cross country, took up Nordic skiing with the Ashwaubenon team in high school, and added the rifle component of biathlon just 4 years ago. She thought she was at the tail end of her professional skiing career at that point, but is now an Olympian in the biathlon.

“Biathlon is a combination of cross country skiing and precision shooting,” Irwin explained. “You have to be able to ski fast and then flip the switch as you come into the range and become a professional precision shooter. In prone (lying down) you are shooting at a target the size of an Oreo and standing you are shooting a target hte size of a CD-ROM, if anyone knows what that is anymore.”

Irwin will compete in a minimum of 3 events in Beijing, but up to 6. And the women’s relay team she is a part of is a special group.

“We have a really strong women’s relay team,” Irwin said. “The past couple years we have had some really good results. Last year we placed a 6th in the Czech Republic World Cup. It was our best result in I don’t know how many years. This last week we finished 5th in the Italy World Cup. I think we have a really good chance to pull togehter a strong women’s relay. I am really excited to hopefully be a really good asset to that relay and have an opportunity to make history if we can.”

Let’s rewind to her roots.

“So I started Nordic skiiing my sophomore year of high school, about 16 years old, way behind the curve for most people i am competing against who started skiing when they were 2 years old,” Irwin said. “No one in my family every skied. So I got introduced to it from a couple of my cross country teammates from Pulaski High School.”

It didn’t take long for the new sport to capture her heart.

“I just fell in love,” Irwin said. “After that, it was a huge challenge for me. I came home from training one day, had dinner, and went to bed right away. My mom was like ‘are you ok?’ And I was like, ‘I am tired!’ And it was like the first sport that ever made me tired. I could run all day. And she was like, ‘you’re going to stick with this, this is going to be good for you.’”

Oh, it’s been good.

“It’s overwhelming, but a dream come true,” Irwin said. “It definitely was a goal of mine, when I first joined biathlon, to make it to the Olympics. To have it happen now is kind of unreal, but awesome and exciting at the same time. Ever since i was a kid i wanted to be an Olympian, mainly for running, I was a running junkie.”

And she is now the hero of the Ashwaubenon Nordic Ski Team that took her under their wings years ago.

“Every time I am home in Green Bay I hop into some practices,” Irwin said.

And the sport? Is taking off.

“Now it has blown up in Green Bay,” Irwin said. “And I saw Ariens just released a big Nordic center plan for Brillion. I am super excited.”

The sport is indeed exploding in the area, with Kimberly’s Paul Schommer also in the Olympics to compete in biathlon.

Their events will take place around 2:00-3:00 a.m. Wisconsin time, so get ready to be a night owl to watch them in the Olympics.

