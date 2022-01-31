Phoenix guard Oskey named Horizon League Player of the Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay junior guard Hailey Oskey was named Horizon League Player of the Week on Monday after help lead the Phoenix to a pair of big road wins.

The Seymour grad had a career high 22 points and eight rebounds in the first win over Wright State on Thursday. Then matched that performance with another 22 point outing on 8-of-12 shooting against Northern Kentucky.

Oskey and the Phoenix return home this week to take on league leader Youngstown State on Thursday. Followed by two more home games, against Robert Morris on Saturday and Milwaukee on Monday, February 5th.

Green Bay has not played at home since knocking off Central Michigan at the Kress Center on December 20th.

