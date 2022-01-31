Advertisement

Pharmacy agrees to $2 million settlement over drug claims

Prosecutors say the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications...
Prosecutors say the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Federal authorities say a Milwaukee pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $2 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid for prescription drugs.

Hyatt Pharmacy operates 23 centers in the greater Milwaukee area.

Prosecutors say the company switched Medicare and Medicaid patients to lower-cost medications on two drugs without medical need or without valid prescriptions.

In addition to the financial settlement, Hayat Pharmacy agreed to conduct annual training concerning waste, fraud and abuse, and compliance with rules concerning medication switches.

The government’s investigation resulted from a whistleblower complaint filed under certain provisions of the False Claims Act. The whistleblower will receive a share of the settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Latest News

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
BA.2 omicron variant found in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations lowest in 4 weeks
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot says at least one person was arrested.
Chicago synagogue, businesses vandalized over weekend