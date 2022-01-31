Packers announce Stenavich as offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have officially announced Adam Stenavich as their new offensive coordinator.

Stenavich spent the past two years as Green Bay’s offensive line coach, and received a lot of praise for this year as the Packers worked through a series of big injuries on the offensive line. Without a pair of All-Pro caliber players, David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, for much of the season Green Bay’s offensive line protected Aaron Rodgers as QB1 approached his second consecutive MVP.

The Marshfield, Wisc. native was the 49ers assistant offensive line coach before being hired by Green Bay as part of Matt LaFleur’s initial staff in 2019.

Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who left to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Assistant Luke Butkus is in line to become the Packers offensive line coach, according to a report by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. That promotion has not been announced by the team.

