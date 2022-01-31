Advertisement

Off-duty Two Rivers officer arrested on suspicion of OWI

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - An off-duty Two Rivers Police officer was arrested Saturday for suspicion of OWI.

“We are disappointed to report that off-duty Officer Tanner Schmidt of the Two Rivers Police Department was arrested Saturday night, January 29th, for suspicion of OWI, by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office,” reads a statement from police.

The arrest happened as the Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash in the City of Two Rivers. No one was hurt.

Schmidt was taken into custody and later released to a responsible party.

Two Rivers Police say they will conduct an internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Report: male struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81

Latest News

Dezman Ellis, 17.
Convicted Fox River Mall shooter to be sentenced Tuesday
January 31 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the week
Crews battle a house fire in Two Rivers. Jan. 29, 2022.
Crews battle heavy fire, smoke in Two Rivers
Fox River Mall shooting
WATCH: Anniversary of Fox River Mall shooting