Off-duty Two Rivers officer arrested on suspicion of OWI

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - An off-duty Two Rivers Police officer was arrested Saturday for suspicion of OWI.

“We are disappointed to report that off-duty Officer Tanner Schmidt of the Two Rivers Police Department was arrested Saturday night, January 29th, for suspicion of OWI, by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office,” reads a statement from police.

The arrest happened as the Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle crash in the City of Two Rivers. No one was hurt.

Schmidt was taken into custody and later released to a responsible party.

Two Rivers Police say they will conduct an internal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.