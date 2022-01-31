National Railroad Museum celebrates Milwaukee Beer Line

Advertisement

Milwaukee Beer Line exhibit at National Railroad Museum
Jan. 31, 2022
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum is hosting an exhibit on the history of the Milwaukee Beer Line.

“The Milwaukee Beer Line: From Grain to Glass” is open in the Fuller Hall gallery. It will remain at the museum through 2022.

The Milwaukee Beer Line was a section of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad that ran north of Milwaukee’s downtown area. Freight trains hauled grains to the breweries and carried the finished beer to other communities. The line also served the industries of lumber, steel, oil and food from Kraft and Nabisco.

“We’re really focusing on the three main breweries that were in Milwaukee: Schlitz, Blatz and Pabst, and it’s really looking at its whole career of history for these three breweries,” says Daniel Liedtke, Curator. “So as the railroad, the Milwaukee specifically going to the breweries and dropping off grain and other products that they would need to make the beer and then once the beer was made to take those finished products out, so not only to Milwaukee but through the state and elsewhere.”

The exhibit is included in the daily admission price. That’s $12 for adults and children 13+, $10 for seniors (62+), $8 for children 2-12, and free for those younger than two.

There’s no cost for members.

