MILDER WEATHER EARLY THIS WEEK

As we wrap up January and start the new month of February tomorrow, temperatures will be rather mild for this time of year. As high pressure moves away from us, we’ll pick up a south wind. That breeze will blow our highs into the lower half of the 30s this afternoon, with some 20s across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures may rise to near 40 degrees tomorrow, which will likely cause longer lines at local car washes. Drivers should strike while the iron is hot (so to speak), since arctic air will return through the midweek.

As that south wind blows off of Lake Michigan today, we may see some snow showers in Door County. While only minor accumulations are possible, some slick spots are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across northeast Wisconsin, with thickening clouds late in the day.

Speaking of snow, there isn’t too much of it in our forecast. A winter storm will likely track well south of us through the midweek, leaving us dry through the next several days. We have a snowfall deficit of over 6″ through the month of January... And it looks like the forecast will stay drier than normal through the first week of February.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-25+ MPH

TODAY: Sunshine mixed with clouds. Cool and brisk. Flakes possible in Door County. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. LOW: 29, steady or slowly rising.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild, but breezy. A few flakes possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

GROUNDHOG’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Wind-chilly with decreasing clouds. Flakes possible lakeside. HIGH: 12 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Chance of late snow showers. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Flakes possible lakeside. HIGH: 22 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery with a few snow showers. HIGH: 27

