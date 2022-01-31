MILD ON TUESDAY, COLD RETURNS MID-WEEK

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight, and winds will also pick up. Temperatures should dip into the upper half of the 20s this evening, then slowly rise overnight. Southerly winds could gust to 35 mph through the night with 10-20 mph sustained speeds on Tuesday.

While a passing sprinkle or flurry is possible Tuesday, no measurable rain/snow is expected. It will be a breezy, but mild day with highs into the upper half of the 30s... perhaps lower 40s in spots. Winds will let up some as they turn to more of a northerly direction late.

Cold, Canadian air makes a return Wednesday with lows in the morning down around 10 degrees. Afternoon highs should hold in the teens through Friday with lows on those nights in the single digits. A major winter storm passes to our south Tuesday through Thursday... but locally, only some light lake effect snow is expected right along the Lake Michigan shoreline Thursday as that system heads east.

A round of light snow could pass through Wisconsin late Friday, but at this point, any accumulation looks to stay under an inch. Temperatures will moderate through the weekend with highs into the upper half of the 20s on Sunday. Saturday should be mostly cloudy, but dry; Sunday could feature some passing snow showers.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S/W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with gusts to 35 mph. LOW: 29 (steady or slowly rising)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. A passing flake or sprinkle is possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

GROUNDHOG DAY: Cloudy and colder. Brisk at times. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Lakeside flakes? HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Light snow showers develop. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still below average. HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Spotty snow showers possible. HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. HIGH: 25

