Advertisement

MILD ON TUESDAY, COLD RETURNS MID-WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight, and winds will also pick up. Temperatures should dip into the upper half of the 20s this evening, then slowly rise overnight. Southerly winds could gust to 35 mph through the night with 10-20 mph sustained speeds on Tuesday.

While a passing sprinkle or flurry is possible Tuesday, no measurable rain/snow is expected. It will be a breezy, but mild day with highs into the upper half of the 30s... perhaps lower 40s in spots. Winds will let up some as they turn to more of a northerly direction late.

Cold, Canadian air makes a return Wednesday with lows in the morning down around 10 degrees. Afternoon highs should hold in the teens through Friday with lows on those nights in the single digits. A major winter storm passes to our south Tuesday through Thursday... but locally, only some light lake effect snow is expected right along the Lake Michigan shoreline Thursday as that system heads east.

A round of light snow could pass through Wisconsin late Friday, but at this point, any accumulation looks to stay under an inch. Temperatures will moderate through the weekend with highs into the upper half of the 20s on Sunday. Saturday should be mostly cloudy, but dry; Sunday could feature some passing snow showers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: S/W 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with gusts to 35 mph. LOW: 29 (steady or slowly rising)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. A passing flake or sprinkle is possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

GROUNDHOG DAY: Cloudy and colder. Brisk at times. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold. Lakeside flakes? HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Light snow showers develop. HIGH: 17 LOW: 3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still below average. HIGH: 21 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Spotty snow showers possible. HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. HIGH: 25

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Latest News

January 31 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the week
First Alert Weather
MILD THROUGH TUESDAY, COLDER AGAIN BY WEDNESDAY
January 31 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder temps
First Alert Weather
MILDER WEATHER EARLY THIS WEEK