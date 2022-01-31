Advertisement

MILD THROUGH TUESDAY, COLDER AGAIN BY WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The overall weather pattern is looking pretty quick for our neck of the woods heading into early February. No major snow events are in the offing here but temperatures will continue to bob up and down.

For today... a few snow showers could develop over the lake and brush up against Door County. Aside from that, look for variably cloudy skies with highs from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will increase as the day wears on.

We’ll have steady or slowly rising temperatures tonight and a clipper system approaches. This weather maker may produce a few passing flurries or sprinkles on Tuesday but not much moisture will be had. It will stir up the wind and some gusts over the next 24 hours may be around or over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be well into the 30s on Tuesday with some spots getting into the lower 40s.

Cold, Canadian air makes a return starting Wednesday and it’ll stick around through Friday. Some additional light lake effect snow is possible right along the Lake Michigan shoreline on Thursday. A major winter storm will stay to our south Tuesday through Thursday so consider that if your travels take you that direction.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25 MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-25 G30 MPH

TODAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes possible in Door County. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. LOW: 28, steady or slowly rising.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. A passing flake or sprinkle is possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Blustery. Chance of some snow near Lake Michigan. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Chance of late snow showers. HIGH: 18 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. HIGH: 23 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery with a few snow showers. HIGH: 27

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81

Latest News

January 31 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder temps
First Alert Weather
MILDER WEATHER EARLY THIS WEEK
January 31 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild start to the week
First Alert Weather
MILD START TO THE WORK WEEK