MILD THROUGH TUESDAY, COLDER AGAIN BY WEDNESDAY

The overall weather pattern is looking pretty quick for our neck of the woods heading into early February. No major snow events are in the offing here but temperatures will continue to bob up and down.

For today... a few snow showers could develop over the lake and brush up against Door County. Aside from that, look for variably cloudy skies with highs from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will increase as the day wears on.

We’ll have steady or slowly rising temperatures tonight and a clipper system approaches. This weather maker may produce a few passing flurries or sprinkles on Tuesday but not much moisture will be had. It will stir up the wind and some gusts over the next 24 hours may be around or over 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be well into the 30s on Tuesday with some spots getting into the lower 40s.

Cold, Canadian air makes a return starting Wednesday and it’ll stick around through Friday. Some additional light lake effect snow is possible right along the Lake Michigan shoreline on Thursday. A major winter storm will stay to our south Tuesday through Thursday so consider that if your travels take you that direction.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25 MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-25 G30 MPH

TODAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes possible in Door County. HIGH: 33

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. LOW: 28, steady or slowly rising.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, & mild. A passing flake or sprinkle is possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold & blustery. HIGH: 17 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Blustery. Chance of some snow near Lake Michigan. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Sun, then increasing clouds. Chance of late snow showers. HIGH: 18 LOW: 4

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. HIGH: 23 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery with a few snow showers. HIGH: 27

