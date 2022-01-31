INTERVIEW: On Broadway on the Broadway Public Market plans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, On Broadway Inc. announced plans for a $30 million public market and apartments. On Broadway says this and other attractions could draw a million people each year to Green Bay’s near-west side district.

On Broadway’s executive director, Brian Johnson, talked with anchor Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 Monday about the plan and efforts to get it off the drawing board.

Johnson also talks about the global inspirations for the Public Market and efforts to get federal money for the project.

