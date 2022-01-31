Advertisement

INTERVIEW: On Broadway on the Broadway Public Market plans

On Broadway Inc. executive director Brian Johnson discusses getting the plan off the drawing board and efforts for federal funding
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, On Broadway Inc. announced plans for a $30 million public market and apartments. On Broadway says this and other attractions could draw a million people each year to Green Bay’s near-west side district.

On Broadway’s executive director, Brian Johnson, talked with anchor Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30 Monday about the plan and efforts to get it off the drawing board.

Johnson also talks about the global inspirations for the Public Market and efforts to get federal money for the project.

RELATED STORY: On Broadway announces Public Market, apartments in downtown Green Bay

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Latest News

Milwaukee Beer Line exhibit at National Railroad Museum
National Railroad Museum celebrates Milwaukee Beer Line
January 31 Birthday Club
January 31 Birthday Club
Teaching the next generation how to carve ice is Jeff Olson who has received recognition for...
Winterfest on Broadway draws thousands to local businesses and a champion snow sculptor
January 28 Birthday Club
January 28 Birthday Club