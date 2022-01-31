Advertisement

A hike for the ages

Laura Hinesh, originally from Kewaunee County, just completed her second 1,000 mile hike on the...
Laura Hinesh, originally from Kewaunee County, just completed her second 1,000 mile hike on the Ice Age Trail.(Laura Hinesh)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kewaunee County native accomplished quite an impressive feat this weekend.

She completed her second journey along the entire 1,000 mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail across Wisconsin.

When a friend first suggested to Laura Hinesh that she should hike the Ice Age Trail, she thought she was crazy.

But while visiting a state park in November 2019, she noticed some hikers on the trail.

“Just got me interested, so I was like oh, I’m right by the south unit for the Kettle Moraine, so I went to the office, I picked up the atlas and data book for the Ice Age Trail not thinking I would use it, but I hiked my first segment that day and it just kind of, as I like to say, the IAT bug bit me and I just couldn’t stop from there,” recalls Hinesh.

By the following August, Hinesh had become the 233rd person to complete the 1,000 mile hike.

And just yesterday, near the farm she grew up on in Kewaunee County, Hinesh became one of just a few to complete the journey again, this time hiking with friends she met through the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

“It’s just the camaraderie of the 1,000 mile wannabes and the alliance, it’s just a group of people that really want this trail to continue and they want to make it the best experience possible,” says Hinesh.

An educational assistant, who works with special needs students in the Madison area, Hinesh hiked the trail in segments, generally 10 to 20 miles at a time, in all kinds of conditions.

“My first journey was the wettest summer I think ever on the trail, and I was going through so much mud and water and the bugs were awful, my second journey though, it was so dry and there were no bugs hardly at all,” explains Hinesh.

Hinesh’s next goal is a 330 mile trail in Alabama, but she’ll always be grateful to the Ice Age Trail, and what she describes as the unbelievable health benefits for the body and mind it provides.

“It’s like a balm for your soul, it really is, in this fast-paced, moving world when things are just so crazy, especially now, it just helped to de-stress. Lots of people I think would really benefit from it beause any age, any person can do this,” says Hinesh.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 24-year-old male is believed to have been hit by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross...
Man struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 172
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Beloit Memorial High School logo
Man fatally shot in high school parking lot on night of game
The dogs were found Friday in kennels in vehicles, campers and trailers.
More than 160 dogs found on blighted property in N. Michigan
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Source of carbon monoxide at hotel sought; 11 go to hospital

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says at least one person was arrested.
Chicago synagogue, businesses vandalized over weekend
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 7-day averages of cases, hospitalizations the lowest in 4 weeks
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Upstate DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo
Candle in Dark Room.
3-year-old has died of injuries suffered in fire